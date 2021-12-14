'Unrelenting violence': Assaults on NY prison staff reach record high

Despite the lowest incarcerated population in four decades, attacks on staff in New York correctional facilities reached an all-time high this year.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 1,048 assaults on staff have been reported through November. The previous record was 1,047 set last year. It's the third consecutive year attacks have topped 1,000.

Most of the attacks (788) have occurred in maximum-security prisons, such as Auburn Correctional Facility. There have been 256 assaults on staff in medium-security prisons.

It's part of a continuing trend observed in New York's 50 state prisons. While the number of incarcerated individuals held in state correctional facilities has decreased by 57.3% since 1999 — from 72,649 to 31,030 — the assaults on staff and other incarcerated individuals have increased.

Five years ago, there were 759 assaults on staff and 1,135 assaults on incarcerated individuals, according to DOCCS. Along with the 1,048 assaults on staff this year, there have been 991 assaults on incarcerated individuals.

DOCCS notes in its monthly reports that "any attack by an incarcerated individual is classified by (the department) as an assault." The statistics may include incidents where no one is injured or if an object is thrown and hits another person.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, is not surprised by the record-high number of assaults on staff. NYSCOPBA, which represents corrections officers, maintains its own statistics which show that assaults on staff have doubled since 2012.

Powers described the spike in violence as "appalling" and blamed "progressive policies implemented by the state." NYSCOPBA filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year challenging the state's solitary confinement reform law and accusing the state of federal civil rights violations after multiple union members were injured in separate attacks at correctional facilities.

In August, the union stood outside Auburn Correctional Facility and described the prison as "the poster child" for inmate violence. That press conference was held in the aftermath of an attack that seriously injured a corrections officer at the prison.

"Given the recent admission by the department of these unprovoked attacks, we need the state to act now to protect staff before another officer suffers from this unrelenting violence," Powers said.

In November, Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci wrote a memo to the incarcerated population addressing the assaults on staff and safety within the correctional facilities. Annucci, who has worked for DOCCS for more than 37 years, commented that "while there has always been the occasional very troubling incident, the trend I am seeing of late, in terms of the sheer savagery of the assault, the randomness of the assault, and the lack of any precipitating event before the assault, is extremely disturbing."

DOCCS has implemented policies and deployed equipment to combat the increasing violence in prisons. According to the department, millions of dollars have been invested to install fixed cameras and microphones in prisons. Body-worn cameras are also being used in some facilities.

Other measures taken include de-escalation tactics training for security staff and a pepper spray program.

Annucci warned incarcerated individuals that a violent felony assault conviction could lead to a longer prison sentence. He added that a new felony conviction could result in a life sentence if the individual is considered a persistent felony offender or persistent violent felony offender.

"Make no mistake about it," Annucci wrote. "This department will do everything within its power to keep everyone safe from assault, regardless of whether the person is an employee, other incarcerated individual, volunteer, visitor, or contractor. This, in turn, means holding the guilty party fully accountable in a court of law."

