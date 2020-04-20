'Under siege': Overwhelmed Brooklyn care home tolls 55 dead

Cobble Hill's grim toll surpasses not only Kirkland's but the 49 deaths at a home outside of Richmond, Virginia, 48 dead at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Mass., and five other homes in outer boroughs of New York City that have at least 40 deaths each.

Out of an Associated Press tally of 8,003 nursing home deaths nationwide, a third of them are in New York state.

AP interviews with friends and relatives who have visited the Cobble Hill Health Center in recent weeks, as well as the home's own statements, paint a picture of a facility overwhelmed and unequipped to deal with its coronavirus outbreak, with shortages of staff, personal protective equipment and the availability of reliable testing.

"They were under siege," said Daniel Arbeeny, who brought his ailing 88-year-old father from a hospital to the home in late March. "They were doing the best they could, as far as we could tell at arm's length, under siege."