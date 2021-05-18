Ulster County teacher 'reassigned' after giving students writing assignment viewed as racist

SAUGERTIES — Saugerties High School English teacher Hope Antonelli has been "reassigned" pending the outcome of an investigation into an assignment she gave students last week about the death of George Floyd that was criticized in the community as racist, Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt said.
“The District is investigating allegations of an inappropriate journaling assignment at the High School level," Reinhard said in a statement posted on the Saugerties school district website. "... The District takes allegations of this nature very seriously and wishes to emphasize that there are existing procedures under its Dignity for All Students Act policy to make complaints or to bring to the District’s attention, any issues of this nature."
Reinhardt said Friday evening that the reassignment was "within the district" and that Antonelli will continue to work in her "tenured area." He would not say in which school she is working or whether she ultimately will remain at the high school.
Asked how long the investigation will take, Reinhardt responded: "I cannot say."
On Tuesday, Saugerties Town Board member John Schoonmaker, two candidates for Town Board and some parents demanded that Antonelli, a tenured veteran teacher, be fired for what they called a “racist” writing assignment that stated Floyd did not die because of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder on April 20 for the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, a Black man, after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was lying on the ground, handcuffed.
Justine Tomkiell, a parent of three children who attend Saugerties schools, and one of the first to speak out about Antonelli’s assignment, said Friday that she is “hopeful” Antonelli’s reassignment will lead the district on a path toward healing.
“The teacher to me is not the issue. It’s the system that let her get away with this,” Tomkiell said. “It’s not who she is, it’s what she is. She is a teacher, and we are paying her to mold our kids’ minds. And you are molding in the sign of hate and segregation and just disgust.”
According to a copy of Antonelli's assignment that was provided to the Freeman by a parent and posted on Facebook, students in her ninth-grade English class were instructed to write a paragraph with the premise that “George Floyd did not die because Chauvin’s knee was on his neck. He died from a heart attack and drug overdose.”
Antonelli's assignment also instructed students to write about whether the Chauvin case should be retried, and it said a juror in the trial, Brandon Mitchell, who is Black and attended a March on Washington anniversary event last year, “could have not been forthcoming” during jury selection.
Antonelli later “revised” the assignment, which “was interpreted by at least one student to include biased content,” Reinhardt said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.
In a joint statement Tuesday, Schoonmaker and Saugerties Town Board candidates Nina Schmidbaur and Tim Scott wrote: “We stand with the students and parents of Saugerties High School in opposition to the racist school assignment given by Mrs. Antonelli. George Floyd was killed by police brutality. Revisionist history like this is disgraceful and dangerous.”
Their statement continued, “Because we believe in a zero-tolerance policy on racism, we call for the termination of Mrs. Antonelli from Saugerties Central School District.”
In response to an emailed request for comment Tuesday, Antonelli referred a Freeman reporter to Daniel Erceg, the Saugerties school district’s director of human resources, who directed questions to Reinhardt.
On Friday, Tomkiell said she supports Sakinah Irizarry, who created an online petition, addressed to Reinhardt and other educators in the district, that calls for a “restorative justice process” in light of the controversy.
“Restorative justice is a theory of discipline focusing on mediation and agreement rather than a punitive win-lose process," the petition, posted at bit.ly/saug-restore, states. We believe this process can offer an opportunity to address harm, have responsibility accepted, repair to be achieved, and trusted relationships established or re-established."
The petition had more than 400 signatures on May 18.
“My first instinct is always peace … and especially when it comes to race,” Tomkiell said. “There needs to be clear, accurate policy changes that are anti-racist ... that stand up in all forms of diversity; not just racism, but transgender people, gay people, bullying. There’s so much sexual harassment, all of that.”
Antonelli made $107,647 in 2020, according to the website SeeThroughNY.net. Reinhardt said he could not discuss whether she might be fired because of the controversy or how difficult it might be to fire any tenured unionized member of his faculty, other than to say, “I’m sure there’s due process and protocol.”