Ulster County teacher 'reassigned' after giving students writing assignment viewed as racist

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder on April 20 for the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, a Black man, after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Justine Tomkiell, a parent of three children who attend Saugerties schools, and one of the first to speak out about Antonelli’s assignment, said Friday that she is “hopeful” Antonelli’s reassignment will lead the district on a path toward healing.

“The teacher to me is not the issue. It’s the system that let her get away with this,” Tomkiell said. “It’s not who she is, it’s what she is. She is a teacher, and we are paying her to mold our kids’ minds. And you are molding in the sign of hate and segregation and just disgust.”

According to a copy of Antonelli's assignment that was provided to the Freeman by a parent and posted on Facebook, students in her ninth-grade English class were instructed to write a paragraph with the premise that “George Floyd did not die because Chauvin’s knee was on his neck. He died from a heart attack and drug overdose.”