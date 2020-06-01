Two police officers struck by SUV during protest in Buffalo

The incident happened after Buffalo police deployed pepper balls in dealing with protesters gathered outside the station, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, police used loudspeakers to ask the crowd to leave the area around the station on Bailey Avenue, a WIVB-TV reporter posted on Twitter.

Some people started to throw rocks and water bottles in the direction of the police and officers started making arrests, the reporter posted on Twitter.

A short time after 9 p.m., an ambulance was dispatched to treat a police officer who suffered minor injuries during the exchange, Rinaldo said. Protesters also broke a window of a police vehicle, he reported.

At about 9:40 p.m., police and fire department radio transmissions indicated ambulances and firefighters were called for the report of multiple officers struck by a vehicle near Bailey and Connelly avenues.

Just before 10 p.m., fire department radio transmissions indicated two people with gunshot wounds were being taken from Connelly Avenue to a hospital.

Mayor Byron Brown told WGRZ-TV that the two people shot were in the SUV that ran over the police officers. One of the two was in surgery at ECMC, Brown told the station. A third person in the vehicle is in custody.

The people responsible "are not at large," the mayor told the station.

