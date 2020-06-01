Two police officers struck by SUV during protest in Buffalo

BUFFALO — Two law enforcement officers were hit by a vehicle, two people were shot and police fired pepper balls at protesters Monday night over about a 90-minute period near the Northeast District police station.
A Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were hit by a car at about 9:40 p.m. in the vicinity of the station on Bailey Avenue near where protesters had gathered, two law enforcement sources said.
Police have taken three people into custody, the sources said.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted he believed the vehicle's driver and passengers were in police custody.
Buffalo police are urging the public to avoid the area.
The officers were seriously injured and taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition, Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.
The trooper's injuries were not considered life-threatening, the State Police posted on Twitter.
A video posted on Facebook Monday night by a former Buffalo police officer shows an SUV driving into a line of police officers. The incident happens close to the 10-minute mark in the video.
A video tweeted by @YousefNH2 also shows the SUV drive towards the officers, hit them and then drive away.
The incident happened after Buffalo police deployed pepper balls in dealing with protesters gathered outside the station, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.
Just before 9 p.m. Monday, police used loudspeakers to ask the crowd to leave the area around the station on Bailey Avenue, a WIVB-TV reporter posted on Twitter.
Some people started to throw rocks and water bottles in the direction of the police and officers started making arrests, the reporter posted on Twitter.
A short time after 9 p.m., an ambulance was dispatched to treat a police officer who suffered minor injuries during the exchange, Rinaldo said. Protesters also broke a window of a police vehicle, he reported.
At about 9:40 p.m., police and fire department radio transmissions indicated ambulances and firefighters were called for the report of multiple officers struck by a vehicle near Bailey and Connelly avenues.
Just before 10 p.m., fire department radio transmissions indicated two people with gunshot wounds were being taken from Connelly Avenue to a hospital.
Mayor Byron Brown told WGRZ-TV that the two people shot were in the SUV that ran over the police officers. One of the two was in surgery at ECMC, Brown told the station. A third person in the vehicle is in custody.
The people responsible "are not at large," the mayor told the station.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!