Two ORDA staffers test positive for COVID

Two state Olympic Regional Development Authority staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff members are now in isolation, and contact tracing has occurred, according to ORDA spokeswoman Elise Ruocco.

ORDA did not say where these staff members work — whether at one of its winter sports venues in Lake Placid, North Creek or Highmount in the Catskills, or at its offices in Lake Placid.

ORDA also did not say if the positive tests have affected operations at any of its venues, though it did say that operational adjustments would be made “as appropriate.”

The authority did say “additional staff members” were identified as close contacts of the two positive employees, though the authority did not say specifically how many staff members are in quarantine.

“Those individuals have been directed to remain at home, limit contact with others, and will be monitored daily by the county health departments where these individuals live,” Ruocco said in a statement. “Since the exposure was first identified, ORDA has taken proactive steps to support and protect staff including enhanced cleaning of all areas connected to the exposure, as well as providing notification and important information regarding COVID-19 protocols and guidance to all staff.”