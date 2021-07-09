Two area schools left out of federal stimulus packages

All around are districts that have received hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, that they'll spend on new staff, new programs and adding summer school. It's a chance to address the trauma of a pandemic and make future investments.

Short said she’s thrilled districts are getting that money. She just wishes they were as well.

“I feel that the students of Long Lake should not be left behind. We're going to be fine, we're going to continue to do a great job, but I have to advocate for the opportunity for (the students) to have more, just like everybody else.”

What's next?

Long Lake and Indian Lake are waiting on another option now. They asked to be considered for bullet aid funding, from a small Division of Budget discretionary fund. But Short said she’s stopped hoping, and is trying to look forward now. There isn’t really any other choice.

She does hope that what happened here will influence how disaster relief money is distributed in the future, and perhaps even get that 10-student rule changed in Title 1.

Little, from the Rural Schools Association, wants that too. He sits on the steering committee of the National Rural Advocacy Coalition.