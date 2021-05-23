Turnout falls in school budget elections after surge in all-mail voting last year

“Last year is hopefully a once-in-a-century experience we won’t have to go through again, but the lessons are still to be learned,” he said. “One lesson is you make it easier for people to fill out a mail ballot and turnout is higher. That should be a lesson that is employed in the future.”

Horner pointed out that other states conduct many elections entirely through mail-in ballots and have done so successfully and with higher turnout than many other states. (He said NYPIRG had not analyzed all-mail voting enough to take a definitive position.)

“I think it’s a legitimate issue to examine,” Horner said of all-mail balloting, which is how Oregon and some other Western states run their elections. “There are states that do that and they do it well and effectively and without significant problems.”

In November, voters across the state will have a chance to adopt a constitutional amendment allowing no-excuse absentee ballots in state and local elections (meaning anyone can request without providing a reason). The constitutional amendment is required because of language in the state Constitution that requires an excuse for absentee ballots.

But Lowry said he does not think the amendment would apply to school elections, which are governed by education law statutes rather than election law. He also said lawmakers could extend no-excuse absentee ballots to school elections if they wanted to with a statutory change since the current language requiring an excuse also does not apply to school elections — hence the reason last year’s school elections were able to shift to all-mail voting, Lowry noted.

