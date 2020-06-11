Turning Stone reopens doors for first time in three months

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lines of people snaked from all the main entrances of the Turning Stone Resort Casino early Wednesday morning as crowds gathered more than an hour prior to its opening for the first time in three months.

Vinnie Dove of Elmira said he was happy to see the casino open. Dove said he comes to Turning Stone several times a month and had been checking the casino’s website daily.

“I’m here to play bingo,” he said.

Nanette Manning of Syracuse said she was looking forward to playing poker. Manning said she was not worried about the virus, saying she felt safe to return.

“I’ve been in the house for three months,” she said.

The hundreds of visitors at Wednesday’s opening at Turning Stone practiced social distancing as best they could, with the vast majority seen wearing cloth masks. The throngs were welcomed by Ray Halbritter, the Oneida Indian Nation representative and CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises, along with casino staff who let out cheers and applause as patrons entered the facility.

The Oneida Indian Nation closed Turning Stone and its other casinos in mid-March after the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut jointly announced that the states will shut down casinos, gyms and movie theaters.