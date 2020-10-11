Tupper Lake Town Board won’t vote on anti-racism resolution

Quinn said Tupper Lake is overwhelmingly not racist, but that there are still individual and systemic issues which he believes makes the town less welcoming to people of color.

He said the town has spent tens of thousands of dollars to promote the community to tourists and new residents, but added that this can be foiled by a $20 flag.

Seconding a motion is not a vote for it; rather, it is an agreement for members to talk about their thoughts on it.

The room was quiet when town Supervisor Patti Littlefield asked if anyone would second the resolution.

After a moment, the motion failed.

“Well I guess I misunderstood the board,” Quinn said. “I thought we were in agreement on this issue but obviously not. I’m sorry I wasted your time.”

Councilman Mike Dechene and Councilwoman Tracy Luton chose not to second the motion by not saying anything. Councilwoman Mary Fontana was not present at the meeting.

Dechene and Luton could not be reached for interviews Friday.