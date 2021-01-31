Tupper Lake schools to stay remote through March 1

He said people have told him not to be afraid of the virus, but this decision is not about fear. It is because the school does not have enough staff reliably not in county-mandated quarantine to properly maintain staff levels in classrooms and other in-person school services.

He said in the first dozen or so weeks of the academic school year, the school buildings were usually full of students and they got through without any COVID-19 cases.

“It isn’t about worrying that it spread while we are here,” Bartlett said. “It really is about, ‘Do we have all the people we need available not in quarantine?'”

He said every positive case results in around 10 to 12 “contacts” who have to quarantine. He said at the start of January the district had around 17 staff members in quarantine.

“We’re just not a big enough district to be able to absorb having almost 20 people out,” Bartlett said. “That’s a sizable chunk of our staff.”

He said he believes the school has been keeping students and staff safe, and that it is best to have students in school every day, “doing their thing,” but that is not always possible.

“Remote instruction is not great. Let’s make no mistake about that,” Bartlett said.