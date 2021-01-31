Tupper Lake schools to stay remote through March 1

TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Lake Central School District Superintendent Russ Bartlett announced last week a decision to stay in remote instruction through March 1.
The district has already been remote since Jan. 13.
In a Facebook video Bartlett made for families, he explained that the back-and-forth between in-person and remote learning due to COVID-19 quarantines is a huge disruption, and he hopes at the end of this one-month period that school will be able to be reliably held in school buildings.
“That disruption they’re finding now is probably one of the most harmful parts about all of this,” Bartlett said. “One of the best things you can do for kids in an educational setting is provide consistency.”
He said he knows being remote is hard, but he believes it is the best thing for the students at this time.
“I’m sure I’m not your favorite person right now, and I completely understand that,” Bartlett said at the start of the video.
“I feel like I owe you an explanation,” Bartlett said at the end.
On Thursday, he said he talked with the administrative team, teachers and some parents before making the decision.
“There was a lot of agonizing that went into it,” Bartlett said in the video. “It wasn’t just off the cuff.”
He said people have told him not to be afraid of the virus, but this decision is not about fear. It is because the school does not have enough staff reliably not in county-mandated quarantine to properly maintain staff levels in classrooms and other in-person school services.
He said in the first dozen or so weeks of the academic school year, the school buildings were usually full of students and they got through without any COVID-19 cases.
“It isn’t about worrying that it spread while we are here,” Bartlett said. “It really is about, ‘Do we have all the people we need available not in quarantine?'”
He said every positive case results in around 10 to 12 “contacts” who have to quarantine. He said at the start of January the district had around 17 staff members in quarantine.
“We’re just not a big enough district to be able to absorb having almost 20 people out,” Bartlett said. “That’s a sizable chunk of our staff.”
He said he believes the school has been keeping students and staff safe, and that it is best to have students in school every day, “doing their thing,” but that is not always possible.
“Remote instruction is not great. Let’s make no mistake about that,” Bartlett said.
He said with the February break coming up, he anticipates more problems.
“The situation we’re in, I can foresee having to shift from in-person to remote a few times in February,” he said.
By March 1, Bartlett said most staff working in the district will be vaccinated or will be waiting on their second shots. If the quarantine rules for vaccinated people relax, he said they will “help a ton.”
He said if the district can hold out and stay remote for the next month, he thinks it will be able to stay in-person for the “long haul.”