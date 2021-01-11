Trump rally attendee faces COVID backlash

“I have no idea how it escalated from there,” he said. “She got very belligerent on a text message. I don’t expect, as an employer, to have a discussion like that with an employee. When she started speaking slanderously about the business, she was fired. Which would happen with any employee, no matter the reason.”

Francis said Linda Moore fired her after Francis refused to take down her social media posts.

According to the state Department of Labor, without a contract restricting termination, “generally an employer has the right to discharge an employee at any time for any, or no, reason, providing it is not an act of illegal retaliation or discrimination.”

In an email Friday, the state Department of Labor clarified that workers are guaranteed job protection and financial compensation if they or their child are subject to a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine or isolation issued by the state of New York, the state Department of Health, local Health Department, or “any government entity duly authorized to issue such order due to COVID-19.” Francis said she wasn’t issued a legal order to quarantine or isolate.