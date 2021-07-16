Trudeau expects border to open to Americans by mid-August

The latest extension of the land border is scheduled to expire next Wednesday. Trudeau's announcement implied it would be extended again for at least a couple of weeks, but not another full month.

That came as good news to Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been leading the push to reopen the border.

“The finish line is finally in sight for people who have been separated from their families and properties for way too long," he said. "For Americans and Canadians who live along the border and frequently cross as a way-of-life, action lifting restrictions for those vaccinated can’t come soon enough. This progress, following month after month of disappointing inaction, is welcome and long overdue.”

Trudeau's statement also indicated that leaders of Canadian's provinces were happy to hear that Canada was moving to reopen its border.

"First Ministers expressed their support of reopening plans, and agreed on the importance of ensuring clarity and predictability as initial steps are taken," the statement said. "The prime minister indicated that ministers would share more details on these plans early next week."