Tourism agency releases ‘Politely Adirondack’ posters

LAKE PLACID — As some North Country businesses in New York begin to reopen their doors today, some of those doors may be adorned with new Adirondack-themed posters asking people to keep 6 feet apart from each other, wear face masks and wash their hands with soap and water.

The posters — featuring illustrations of animals such as moose and raccoons — are part of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism’s new “Politely Adirondack” initiative.

“This initiative is a campaign to create upbeat, visually pleasing and Adirondack-branded messaging,” ROOST Chief of Staff Mary Jane Lawrence said Monday during a community update videoconference. “Going into different businesses that are currently opening, we see the mask signs, and we see, ‘Stay 6 feet apart,’ and we really feel that we’re all ready to have something a little bit friendlier. …

“We really need to be nice and be supportive, and we need to understand that everybody, whether they’ve lived here for five generations or they have a second home here because they love the Adirondacks, have had a very difficult time.”

The posters reinforce New York state’s COVID-19 social distancing mandates and public health guidelines.