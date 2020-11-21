Time for winterizing: Drivers get vehicles ready for cold, snow

Even as sun and warmer weather expected over the next few days, people are still preparing their cars for the next snowfall.

But auto shops said Wednesday to get in now for snow tires because there may not be many options this year.

“We’re getting a lot of people in for snow tires,” said Ray Nauseef, the manager at Trombley Tire & Auto on Groton Avenue in Cortland.

The coronavirus pandemic forced manufacturers to close and reopen facilities, so what stores have is likely what customers will get. Options are limited, said Tracey Kline, owner of Tallmadge Tire Service on Groton Avenue in Cortland.

“The sooner, the better because of those inventory shortages,” Kline said.

She also said the change in weather to slightly higher temperatures won’t make a difference for snow tires if people are still waiting to swap tires.

“The temperatures are cool enough so you’re not going to wear them out prematurely,” she said.

The less snowy November has actually helped Kline, though. In past years, she’s had to extend hours the week before Thanksgiving to meet demand.