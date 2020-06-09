Thruway name change eyed in ode to Frederick Douglass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — The New York State Thruway has been named after late Gov. Thomas Dewey since 1964. State senators want that to change.

A bill in the state Senate poised to pass Monday would rename the 570-mile thoroughfare after human-rights leader Frederick Douglass, who lived for 25 years in Rochester.

“The renaming of the New York State Thruway after Frederick Douglass is a fitting tribute to a man who changed American history and was a key figure in New York’s ascension as a center for abolitionist movements and women’s rights,” the bill states.

The measure was first introduced in April by Senate Transportation Committee chairman Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, but was moved to the Senate’s active committee list for Monday as the Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to vote on a package of bills dealing with civil rights and police brutality.

The bill, though, doesn’t yet have an Assembly sponsor, and it is unclear whether it would pass the Democratic-led Assembly and be signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Thruway opened in the late 1950s and was named in 1964 for Dewey, the three-term Republican governor and two-time candidate for president, by then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller to honor Dewey’s role in getting the superhighway built.