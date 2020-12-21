Three prisons in state to close next year; Annual savings of about $89 million expected

WATERTOWN — Watertown Correctional Facility and two other state prisons in Erie and Clinton counties will close early next year, according to the president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

Michael Powers said he learned of the imminent closure during a phone call Monday morning with state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision personnel.

Watertown Correctional, which is slated to close March 30, is one of three facilities that will shutter. The others include Gowanda Correctional Facility, Erie County, and the Clinton Annex in Dannemora, Clinton County. Powers confirmed that Clinton Correctional, also in Dannemora, will not close.

According to Powers, the facility closures are a result of budget cuts Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for at the beginning of the year.

Thomas Mailey, spokesman for DOCCS, said in a prepared statement Monday that since Cuomo took office in 2011, the prison population in New York state has declined by more than 22,000 — a 39% reduction — from 57,229 inmates to 34,842, as of Dec. 21.

The current DOCCS population is at its lowest level in more than 30 years, Mailey said, with New York “leading the nation with the lowest imprisonment rate of any large state.”