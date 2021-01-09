Three Adirondack Correctional Facility prison inmates sue state over COVID conditions

RAY BROOK — Three inmates at Adirondack Correctional Facility are suing the state — notably the governor and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision — for allegedly endangering older inmates at the prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys employed by Relman Colfax PLLC and the Prisoners’ Rights Project of the Legal Aid Society. The Release Aging People in Prison Campaign joins them as a plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleges a “deliberate indifference” to the health and safety of inmates. It details a lack of testing, proper protective protocol and medical equipment. It says busing, meals and transfers are being conducted improperly.

DOCCS does not comment on pending litigation and declined to provide data on staff infection rates.

Data on inmates last updated on Jan. 7 show a total of two positive cases at the facility since the pandemic began, both recovered. There are six pending tests.

The lawsuit acknowledges that the state has increased testing of inmates in recent months, but says it does not test enough.

The lawsuit