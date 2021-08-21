'This is not normal': NYSCOPBA says Auburn prison is 'poster child' for inmate violence

DOCCS did not respond to The Citizen's questions about the search and how many weapons were found. Thomas Mailey, a spokesman for DOCCS, said the search "was completed and the facility is slowly reopening."

Deburgomaster didn't have specific numbers but said there were more than two dozen weapons found in cells.

"Some of these weapons are quite horrifying," he said. "As fast as we get the weapons out of their cells, they're already making new ones."

The lockdown also didn't prevent violence in the prison. An unknown number of officers have been injured. Deburgomaster said the injuries range from exposure to blood to broken bones.

Even as the facility moves toward ending the lockdown, there are attacks on staff. There was an incident in the mess hall on Wednesday, according to Deburgomaster.

"Tensions are high inside," he said. "The inmates know they have the upper hand. We feel as though we don't have the backing of the state."