Things are looking greener at SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The absence of performing arts companies and pop concerts last year took a toll on the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

However, as attendees returned to see the New York City Ballet last week, they may have noticed one upside to the stillness of 2020: the lawn is looking its greenest.

“SPAC has always worked with the top turf experts, investing a considerable amount in lawn care and maintenance — and this year is no exception,” said SPAC CEO and President Elizabeth Sobol. “The most significant improvement to the lawn comes as a result of not having large events on our grounds during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"This year, as we have gradually emerged from COVID, we have hosted fewer attendees than normal by this time of year. We were not able to allow tarps and tents at our Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival this past June and many of the Live Nation concerts were postponed until later in the season, so the lawn has remained pristine.

"As our season is now in full swing, we truly hope it stays in this beautiful condition.”

In previous seasons, heavy foot traffic muddied the lawn, where many settle in with blankets and chairs to watch performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra, Dave Matthews Band and other entertainers.