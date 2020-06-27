‘They’re killing us,’ mini-golf owner says of state

Phase 4 opened the doors to low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment businesses, film and TV production, higher education and professional sports without fans to restart operations. Initially, Nichols thought Boots and Birdies would be included in Phase 4 as an outdoor entertainment business.

Last month, the owners of the Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf course across the street announced that the business would not reopen this summer, and the attraction’s roadside sign was taken down. That left Nichols’ business as one of the last remaining mini-golf spots in the area.

Now, with her reopening pushed to July 6 per state guidelines, Nichols said she’s going to lose out on the busiest week of the summer — the week of Fourth of July — and she’s faced with either paying her employees out of pocket, without having any income, or laying them off again. All the while, the business has been turning away customers for weeks.

This week, Nichols stopped turning away customers — but someone quickly reported them, and Essex County swiftly cracked down on the business.

“We’re really hurting,” she said. “To lose the Fourth of July week is so beyond disappointing.