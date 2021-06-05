‘They’re buying everything’: Adirondack real estate boom hasn’t let up a year after pandemic boom

“There have been people who have been stuck inside for a year or more, they’ve thought about how they’ve always wanted to buy real estate, and they’ve had some time to look,” she added.

Inventory — the number of homes on the market — is very low in the Adirondacks, but that’s a nationwide trend, according to Philo.

“The only place where inventory is still readily available is in inner cities, where people are leaving,” she said.

An April report from the National Association of Realtors, based on input from 3,541 Realtors across the country, showed that with so few homes on the market across the country, homes typically sold within 17 days of being listed — that’s down from 27 days in April 2020. The bulk of home buyers, 85%, were looking for homes in a small town, rural area or resort area.

The number of homes on the market across New York state has declined rapidly. In April 2020, there were 49,195 residential units on the market. This past April, that number had dwindled by more than 21%, to 38,751 properties, according to the New York State Association of Realtors. On average, compared to April 2020, the number of days residential properties were on the market this April declined by six days, or 7.8%, to 71 days.