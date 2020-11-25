'There's good solutions coming’: Officials discuss vaccines, distribution plans

“The logistical challenge is significant, but I have to say, it’s probably the happiest headache I will ever have.”

Pfizer, which has worked with German company BioNTech on its new vaccine, announced this past Friday that it had submitted its emergency authorization application to the FDA. A few days prior, the company announced that its late-stage vaccine trial showed its vaccine to be 95% effective with no serious side effects and an ability to prevent severe COVID-19 in older people, the New York Times reported. If authorized by the FDA, Pfizer’s vaccine could be administered to the first group of Americans by mid-December, according to the Times.

Another company working on a vaccine is Moderna, which announced preliminary results that showed its vaccine to be 94.5% effective. Moderna has also said it would apply for emergency authorization from the FDA.

The first Americans to receive a vaccine would likely be those who are most at risk, such as health care workers, emergency medical workers and nursing home residents, the Times reported last week. A vaccine that can be widely distributed among the greater public is likely months away.