The smallest, oldest, most remote county in New York has a 40% vaccine rate

More than 100,000 people in the North Country have been vaccinated against COVID-19, about 25% of the region’s population. A lot of vaccines are being administered at state-run sites, pharmacies and hospitals.

Hamilton County doesn’t have access to any of those places, and yet it’s vaccinated more than 40% of its population.

When coronavirus vaccines first became available in New York, Bill Farber picked up the phone and dialed Albany. Farber is board chairman of Hamilton County.

“I was really candid with the state right up front," said Farber." I said, ‘We all know that you’re not going to come to Hamilton County and set up a pop-up site. The only way that this is going to work for me is if you allow me to play the role of the tortoise.’” As in, tortoise and the hare. Farber was pitching the state on a slow and steady vaccine rollout.

“I’m going to have to just go at the pace that I can," Farber said he told the state. "You work with me on the vaccine and we’ll get it out as fast as we can.”