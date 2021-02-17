Texas outage sheds light on 'unreliability'

"Our planet is in crisis. By every metric it is clear: Sea levels are rising; ice caps are shrinking. California is burning, the Arctic is melting and deserts are flooding." Cuomo said in making his State of the State address last month. "We are proposing the largest wind programs in the nation and advancing our green manufacturing capacity and the jobs that go with it. Our new energy superhighway will be optimized by state-of-the-art battery storage facilities, so we can store renewable energy to be used when needed. These projects will not only create power but bring needed economic opportunity to struggling parts of our state, create green jobs, and make New York state a global wind energy manufacturing powerhouse."

This has sparked worry and brought small protests to a number of smaller area towns. In Chautauqua County, those who have been opposed to wind and solar criticize the federal subsidies attached to the projects. Ripley is currently working with developers on one of the largest solar farms in the east while wind projects here have been constructed in Arkwright with another nearing completion in Cassadaga and Charlotte.

State Sen. George Borrello has been a vocal critic regarding the push for renewables. "This (Texas weather event) shows the unreliability of wind energy and the colossal boondoggle that these green monstrosities truly are," he said Tuesday.