Test-processing lab at AMC will be COVID resource for 7 North Country counties

Stec said raising the money needed for this project is a priority.

“I think the first dollars being spent in Albany have to be on COVID,” he said. “Everyone is pointing out that the number-one issue is COVID and recovery from COVID. Vaccines are coming, but they won’t be here yet. In my opinion, this is the top priority for any state’s funding.”

Stec added that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement this week regarding the early closure of bars, restaurants and gyms in light of the rising number of new COVID-19 cases only highlights why funding a project such as this is necessary.

“The governor’s reaction to (the rising number of cases) is further tightening down on our ability to gather,” he said. “The only remedy to that is to test. We have to test and get ahead of it. In the absence of data, who has it and where they are, the easy solution to that is to go into lockdown. We need testing, and we need vaccination. It’s just a matter of being aggressive and putting a plan together.”

AMC’s lab “is no small undertaking,” Stec added. “This isn’t a small niche neighborhood getting its needs addressed. This is the seven-county region. That puts pressure off, and the state can focus on other areas.”

Long road