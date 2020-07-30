Survivors of childhood sex abuse grill Bishop Schargenberger

Scharfenberger did not comment on the death of Brun’s son.

After the meeting, Brun said the bishop’s lack of acknowledgment was more evidence of the diocese’s callous treatment of childhood abuse survivors.

“I didn’t even get an ‘I’m sorry' from him," Brun said. “That speaks to how much they say they care about healing and doing the right thing for survivors, and what they actually do is the complete opposite. I was quite upset by it. I was going to say something, but I felt decorum should prevail and I didn’t want to fly off the handle.”

Brun also asked Scharfenberger whether he would move to take away the pensions of priests who have been accused of abuse.

Scharfenberger said he wasn’t sure he could legally do that, and Stephen Donato, a lawyer for the diocese, noted that a separate legal entity runs the pension plan for clergy.

“It’s not the diocese that actually makes a pension payment,” Donato said. “It’s not the diocese that controls that decision.”

Scharfenberger also said even if he could remove a priest’s pension, “then where do they go?”