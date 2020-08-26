SUNY Plattsburgh suspends 43 students following beach party

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh President Alex Enyedi issued interim suspension letters to 43 students Wednesday, following their participation in a party at Sailor's Beach on Friday.
The on-campus students are required to leave their residence hall rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice, a release from the school said.
They may not physically attend class or go to campus facilities, among other restrictions.
"Campus and the wider Plattsburgh community's health and safety is our highest priority," Enyedi said. "Actions have consequences and this demonstrates we mean what we say."
Most students have following the school's health and safety rules, Enyedi said, but the college will not take violators lightly.
"It is for our students — who want to be here, who need to be here — and our full campus and North Country communities that we will simply not tolerate violations," Enyedi said. "All members of the campus community are expected to abide by our policies and should anticipate the college actively enforcing them."
Members of Plattsburgh City Police and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police observed students at the closed city beach Friday night not in compliance with social distancing requirements and very few, if any, of the students present were wearing face coverings, the release said.
An interim suspension can be imposed by the president to ensure the safety and well-being of members of the community, if a student poses an ongoing threat of disruption of, or interference with, campus operations, among other reasons.
A separate campus judicial process will determine the future status of these students.
In its campus restart plan, the college detailed that its Student Code of Conduct will be utilized for those who violate campus rules, including off-campus students and student organizations. This encompasses suspected violations of college COVID-19 policies and state limitations on gatherings.
All on-campus students sign an addendum to their housing contract that clearly outlines required behavior, the release said.
A violation reporting hotline is available at 518-564-5555, or 5555 on campus.
