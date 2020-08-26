SUNY Plattsburgh suspends 43 students following beach party

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh President Alex Enyedi issued interim suspension letters to 43 students Wednesday, following their participation in a party at Sailor's Beach on Friday.

The on-campus students are required to leave their residence hall rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice, a release from the school said.

They may not physically attend class or go to campus facilities, among other restrictions.

"Campus and the wider Plattsburgh community's health and safety is our highest priority," Enyedi said. "Actions have consequences and this demonstrates we mean what we say."

Most students have following the school's health and safety rules, Enyedi said, but the college will not take violators lightly.

"It is for our students — who want to be here, who need to be here — and our full campus and North Country communities that we will simply not tolerate violations," Enyedi said. "All members of the campus community are expected to abide by our policies and should anticipate the college actively enforcing them."