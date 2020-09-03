SUNY Oneonta sending all students home due to coronavirus outbreak

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta students are being sent home for the rest of fall semester.
Chancellor Jim Malatras delivered the news Thursday afternoon.
On Sunday morning, 101 students had tested positive for coronavirus and the campus closed in an effort to slow the spread. But by Thursday, according to the college's COVID tracker, 389 students had tested positive, including 100 students who lived on campus and were in isolation. Another 54 on-campus students had symptoms and were awaiting test results. They were in quarantine.
SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris blamed "super-spreader" social events on the surge in cases. Speaking to the Otsego County Board of Representatives, she defended her reopening plan, which did not include requiring students to get tested before arriving.
In a letter to students Thursday, she wrote that the college had to send students home to protect the community.
"The college now needs to take this new action to contain the virus and prevent further community spread," she wrote. "While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great."
School was canceled for Sept. 4 to allow students time to pack up, with each student signing up for a time to leave between Friday and Monday. Students in isolation or quarantine were asked to stay to avoid spreading the virus, but could leave with instructions on how to minimize spread to their families.
School started on Aug. 24.
