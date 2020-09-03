SUNY Oneonta sending all students home due to coronavirus outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta students are being sent home for the rest of fall semester.

Chancellor Jim Malatras delivered the news Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, 101 students had tested positive for coronavirus and the campus closed in an effort to slow the spread. But by Thursday, according to the college's COVID tracker, 389 students had tested positive, including 100 students who lived on campus and were in isolation. Another 54 on-campus students had symptoms and were awaiting test results. They were in quarantine.

In a letter to students Thursday, she wrote that the college had to send students home to protect the community.