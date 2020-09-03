SUNY Oneonta president blames 'super-spreader events,' backs reopening plan

Morris blamed previously reported "super-spreader events" as setting off the outbreak.

"It's always difficult to plan for every scenario. But one of the things both Mayor Herzig and I thought before was that they were not testing like Hartwick College was testing every student before they came back, or when they came back," Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom told The Daily Star. "SUNY Oneonta, for whatever reason, didn't do that, and as she (Morris) said, SUNY didn't require it. But that's all water under the bridge as it is now."

As for discouraging the behavior that caused these "super-spreader events," Morris said Wednesday that six students and three organizations have been suspended, up from previously reported five students and three organizations. She also said that students with interim suspensions will not be taking classes and will go through the school's judicial conduct review in the coming weeks and months.

"We are reviewing video tapes as well as anything else with regards to being able to identify, in particular, students attending events," Morris said.