SUNY chancellor: We have a long way to go on diversity

The leader of the state university system visited the College at Brockport on Thursday to address racial issues there after the firing of Chief Diversity Officer Cephas Archie.

Her visit started on Wednesday night with a dinner meeting with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. Johnson said they discussed topics like how universities can help revive entrepreneurship in the area and Archie.

Archie’s firing in late January caused an uproar on campus. Local leaders like Warren chastised Brockport’s leadership on how they handled the firing.

Johnson said she made a promise to Warren.

“I also pledged our support at SUNY, in order to bring our resources together, to build a more inclusive, diverse and equitable college,” Johnson said.

In a separate interview, Warren said she has confidence in Johnson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have faith that the chancellor is here and ready and willing to do the right thing on behalf of the students, the faculty and staff of Brockport,” said Warren.

When asked if she has any plans to make changes in SUNY Brockport’s administration, Johnson said she didn’t visit to discuss any one individual.