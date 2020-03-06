SUNY chancellor: We have a long way to go on diversity

The leader of the state university system visited the College at Brockport on Thursday to address racial issues there after the firing of Chief Diversity Officer Cephas Archie.
Her visit started on Wednesday night with a dinner meeting with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. Johnson said they discussed topics like how universities can help revive entrepreneurship in the area and Archie.
Archie’s firing in late January caused an uproar on campus. Local leaders like Warren chastised Brockport’s leadership on how they handled the firing.
Johnson said she made a promise to Warren.
“I also pledged our support at SUNY, in order to bring our resources together, to build a more inclusive, diverse and equitable college,” Johnson said.
In a separate interview, Warren said she has confidence in Johnson.
“I have faith that the chancellor is here and ready and willing to do the right thing on behalf of the students, the faculty and staff of Brockport,” said Warren.
When asked if she has any plans to make changes in SUNY Brockport’s administration, Johnson said she didn’t visit to discuss any one individual.
She said SUNY is pushing for more diversity in all of its colleges.
“We’re making progress,” said Johnson. “Again, we’re moving forward as an institution. This is going to take a long time for SUNY and all the campuses to become as diverse and inclusive as it can be.”
Johnson was also questioned about her faith in Brockport President Heidi Macpherson’s leadership.
“I have faith in Brockport as an institution and that we’re going to move forward,” Johnson responded.
She said Brockport has a five-point plan to address its campus race issues, and Rodmon King has joined the staff to spearhead the effort. King is also chief diversity officer at SUNY Oswego.