Students help with acid rain recovery in the Adirondacks

“They were sort of at a loss for how to get the lime out there, so we were going to use the horses,” Dougherty said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Paul Smith’s College was close to the pond and had a team of horses that are used in a classroom setting to teach students how to pull logs in the winter,” Miller wrote.

However, the ice had become slushy, and if a horse’s hoof broke through a couple inches of ice, while it might not sink into the water, that would cause it to panic. They decided against using horse power that day.

Dougherty said this is another effect of climate change she has seen affect the draft horse world. She said some in the draft horse community have suffered as the sleigh ride season has become less reliable.

“I could basically write the book on how climate change is ruining sleigh ride heritage,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty said she was excited to work with the DEC and hopes to do more work with them in the future.

'I like being outside'