Stolen, retrieved Black Lives Matter sign now vandalized outside church

Heery added that the church has decided it will replace the sign.

"I am so amazed by the success of the GoFundMe page," he said. "That was created by Kim on our her own, as a kindness to the church and a statement of solidarity. The church hadn't even had a chance yet to discuss next steps, so while it wasn't created by the church, we are so grateful for it! And so grateful for Kim!"

Patch believes few churches would post a sign like "Black Lives Matter" in the first place, fearing they could offend people. But she said that commitment to social justice makes her proud to be a member of Westminster, which was founded by an abolitionist pastor and hosted the wedding of Harriet Tubman.

"Westminster takes the stance that we need to lift up every marginalized community in our community," Patch said.

The sign was posted in the church's front lawn a few weeks ago. On July 2, the zip ties holding it were cut and the sign was stolen by an intoxicated white man in his 50s, Heery wrote in a Facebook post. After two friends of the church called the police, the sign was retrieved about 30 minutes later. Heery did not press charges.