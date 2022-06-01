Stefanik won't douse talk of joining Trump ticket

ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, would not rule out the possibility Tuesday she could be paired with former President Donald Trump on a GOP national ticket in 2024.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future," Stefanik told reporters during a stop at the state Capitol, where several Republican lawmakers rallied support for a measure to allow whole and 2% milk in public schools.

Speculation about a Trump/Stefanik ticket has increased following reports that former Vice President Mike Pence may be running for the GOP presidential nomination himself. Pence served with Trump for four years after the ticket defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Stefanik, even while noting she will attend a fundraiser Trump is hosting for her next week, sought to tamp down the suggestion she will be on the national ticket, stating, "Look, I'm 37 years old."

Trump's reception for Stefanik will be held June 6 in Briarcliff Manor. Ticket prices range from $1,000 to $25,000, with the highest bracket offering a "roundtable and photo" with the former president.

Stefanik, the GOP House conference chair, also noted she is focused on serving her district, which, through redistricting, will include Schoharie and Montgomery counties, as well as several towns in Otsego County, beginning in January, when new congressional lines take effect.

Newsmax owner Chris Ruddy fueled the Trump/Stefanik buzz last week when he told CNN the North Country congresswoman "has been talked about in circles close to (Trump) as a potential vice presidential" candidate.

Following last month's massacres at a Buffalo supermarket and a Texas schoolhouse, Stefanik said she remains opposed to gun control measures, contending the most effective public safety measures should include enhanced mental health services and school resource officers to protect students. She suggested reporters should ask her Democratic challengers about their positions on gun control.

"I do not support gun control," Stefanik said. "I stand up for the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens."

Stefanik said as the GOP seeks to win the House majority she will be working with her Republican colleagues on an investigation into state nursing home pandemic policies and the deaths of patients sickened by exposure to COVID-19.

She blamed "corrupt" New York Democrats for those deaths, noting, "We're going to hold them accountable, subpoena the records and get out the truth and transparency for New Yorkers," Stefanik said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was lieutenant governor when New York first implemented its nursing home pandemic rules, said last week her administration is moving ahead with an investigation into "the good, the bad and the ugly" of what happened when the virus reached the state-regulated facilities.

Several Republican lawmakers also called on Hochul to reject a proposal that would make it easier for farmworkers to qualify for mandatory overtime pay by working more than 40 hours in a week. They said putting that requirement into effect would crush some farms.

Said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie: "Ladies and gentlemen, it's simple: No farms. No food."

