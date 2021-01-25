Stefanik disappointed by Biden stopping Keystone work

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed a presidential permit for the project. The Biden order reversed this. Legally, there are not many options for the pipeline owner, TC Energy, and it announced that same day that it was eliminating more than 1,000 temporary construction jobs as a result.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has supported the Keystone XL pipeline project. Last week, on a call between him and Biden, Trudeau voiced disappointment with the stop order.

Stefanik’s position on environmental issues have often been stronger than many of her GOP peers in Congress, but she has stated that she believes actions to combat climate change “should not constrain the United States economy.”

Stefanik did not respond to a question asking if this pipeline construction halt is one such action.

Stefanik was asked about environmental concerns over the pipeline, including increased fossil fuel transportation and production and possible leaks and spills which could corrupt the waters, land and wildlife of U.S. residents and First Nations people’s land it travels through. Other portions of the pipeline have had substantial leaks in recent years.

Stefanik also declined to answer these questions.