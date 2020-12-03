Stefanik continues support of Trump’s legal challenges to election results

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Look no further than upstate New York, that disastrous counting process with the (Boards of Elections) in New York’s 22nd Congressional District,” she said.

That race, between incumbent Democrat Anthony J. Brindisi and the Republican he unseated in 2018, Claudia Tenney, has gained national attention as the county Boards of Elections in the district have struggled to count every ballot accurately. The race is extremely tight, at times looking like either candidate is ahead by only 13 votes, and both candidates are currently battling in Oswego County Court to decide which ballots should be counted and which should be tossed.

The Brindisi and Tenney campaigns both disputed a number of ballots during the initial count, for various reasons. The Tenney campaign has said there were “hundreds of ineligible ballots,” which were “illegally or improperly cast by the dead, non-residents or unregistered voters.”

The Boards of Elections in both Madison and Oneida counties noted those disputes on sticky notes, many of which were lost or mixed up, rather than the method prescribed by state law of simply writing the note on the ballot itself. Further complicating the count is the fact that neither county is able to definitively state which of those disputed ballots were already counted.