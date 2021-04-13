Stefanik considering bid for governor

Zeldin is close in conservative ideology to Stefanik. Both are strong supporters of Trump. Both voted against accepting the electoral college results ratifying President Joe Biden's victory over Trump. Trump's claims of voter fraud, which he continues to repeat despite a lack of evidence of significant problems, led to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But their alignment won't necessarily keep both from running.

"Congresswoman Stefanik believes it is a testament to the strength of the Republican Party in New York that there are many other high-quality candidates running or considering running," DeGrasse said.

Saratoga County Republican Chairman Carl Zeilman said he's ready to back Stefanik, if she decides to run.

"Upstate New York and frankly voters across the state couldn’t be more excited at the fact that our superstar congresswoman is considering running against Andrew Cuomo," he said. "Elise has the strongest chance to win and was one of the first people to stand up against corrupt Cuomo and for the people of New York. She is a household name with a record of independent leadership and delivering results. We support Congresswoman Stefanik 100% on whatever decision she makes. Upstate New Yorkers and Saratoga county stand ready to work tirelessly to campaign for her.”