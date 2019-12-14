Stec promotes support from GOP chairs

After announcing his plan to run for state Senate earlier this week, Assemblyman Dan Stec announced he had met with all six Republican county chairs in the 45th Senate District Thursday — solidifying early support for his candidacy.

Six days after state Sen. Betty Little announced she will retire in 2020 after nearly 20 years in the position, Stec announced his candidacy for her seat. Both he and Little are Republicans from Queensbury.

Currently Stec is the only announced Republican candidate in the race. Kimberly Davis from Clinton County is running on the Democratic line.

Though no one else has officially announced, former Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mark Westcott has said he is exploring a Senate run, possibly facing Stec in a primary. Stec’s meeting with the county chairs, appears to show he has their support early, before more candidates get in the race.

The county chairs praised Stec’s track record as both a local and state official.

“When looking for a candidate we can trust to do right by our values, Dan would make a great choice for state Senate,” Essex County GOP Chair John Gereau said.