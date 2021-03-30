Stec backs COVID bill to protect developmentally disabled residents in group homes

“There’s only a certain amount of time my insurance is going to pay for my hospital stay. Then I have to be released somewhere. It’s the same for a resident of Sunmount,” Maroun said. “There is no other place to put these clients. Their home is Sunmount.”

Stec said the “legislative intent” of this bill to to avoid putting positive people into vulnerable settings where they could spread the virus. He was not sure where OPWDD residents would go, if not OPWDD facilities, but said the language of the bill can always be amended.

He suggested taking a page out of the state Department of Corrections playbook to create segregated settings for COVID-positive individuals. This is similar to what Maroun said Sunmount has been doing.

Prisons, he said, have three sets of living quarters: ones for positive inmates, ones for inmates in quarantine and ones for the general population.

Maroun said the bill must include language allowing settings like this.

“They’ve got to put a provision in there that somebody’s got to take care of these people until they’re allowed to come back,” he said.

State and Sunmount numbers