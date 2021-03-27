Statewide trout management plan, new fishing regulations effective next week

The planning process was headed by the DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Bureau of Fisheries, and involved anglers, biologists and fish experts for a final plan that “embraces simplicity, encourages angler participation and recognizes the value of managing trout streams for self-sustaining populations of wild trout,” according to the DEC.

Key elements include: separate provisions for management of wild fish and stocked trout; creation of a statewide catch-and-release season; extended stocking periods in select streams; requirement for stockings to contain some fish at least 12 inches long; emphasis on stream habitat improvement; and the development of an interactive map for stream management and fishing access points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regulatory changes are outlined in an amendment to state Trout Stream Sportfishing Regulations. The changes standardize trout stream creel regulations statewide and establish a catch-and-release season from Oct. 16 to March 31. During the catch-and-release season, anglers are to use artificial lures only.

Daily trout creel limits from April 1 through Oct. 15 now specify: five per day, with no more than two fish longer than 12 inches, in wild or stocked waters; three per day, with no more than one longer than 12 inches, in wild-quality or stock-extended waters; and one per day, any size, in wild-premier waters.