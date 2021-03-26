State's top court hears tree-cutting case

The highest court in New York heard arguments on Wednesday for a case that could redefine what “timber” means in state law, and change what size of trees can be cut on state Forest Preserve land.

Lawyers for the Protect the Adirondacks environmental group and state Department of Environmental Conservation were arguing an eight-year lawsuit brought by the former against the latter, which led to a DEC tree-cutting moratorium, halting construction on snowmobile trails and other trails around the Adirondack Park.

At the heart of the issue is whether the DEC’s cutting of trees under 3 inches in diameter is allowed or banned by the state constitution.

Protect the Adirondacks says it is banned, citing the “destruction of timber” portion of the “forever wild” clause of the state constitution. The DEC says it is allowed, contending that trees smaller than 3 inches are not timber.

There is debate over what timber means. Article 14 of the state constitution does not clearly define timber, and the word has taken on different meanings over time.

The distinction of what counts as a legally cuttable tree makes a difference if the plan would involve cutting 6,100 trees or 25,000 trees, in the eyes of the state.