State waiting for Galway police reform plan despite village having only two part-time officers

GALWAY — A month after the state’s April 1 deadline for communities with police departments to submit mandatory police reform plans, the village of Galway in Saratoga County is the only Capital Region community that has yet to comply.

As of this past week, about a dozen municipalities out of 494 with police departments have yet to submit plans to the state, and many of them small and rural, like tiny Galway. That number is down from nearly 40 agencies that hadn’t submitted their plans as of April 7, a week after they were due to be filed; state officials said they are contacting the communities that haven’t complied.

Village Mayor William Hyde did not respond to several requests for comment last week. Minutes from Village Board meetings show that then-new police chief Jeff Devine raised the need for the village to develop the plan last October, but there are no other references to it in board minutes.

By any policing standard, Galway is small. The village has a population of about 200. It sits at a crossroads on state Route 147 within the larger town of Galway. The police chief is part-time, and the chief and one part-time officer work about 10 hours per week, with their main duty being writing speeding tickets and other traffic enforcement.