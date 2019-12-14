State still investigating cause of Mid-Station blaze

Wilmington fire Chief Louis Adragna said that before his department arrived, he could already see the Mid-Station was “fully involved” from state Route 86.

Firefighters were transported up the mountain with snowmobiles and snowcats. The departments teamed up with Whiteface snowmakers to use snow guns to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding areas. The building burned until 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The Mid-Station, which was built in 1960, housed two restaurants, including Boule’s Bistro on the lower level. It was located between the Lower Valley and Upper Valley runs. The bottom terminals for the Little Whiteface and Mountain Run chairlifts were near the lodge.

The station was constructed with “modern Swiss design” for around $170,000, according to a Dec. 8, 1960 article in the Lake Placid News. It had ceiling-to-floor glass walls with views over the mountain’s “mixing bowl” area, where the upper trails converged at the mid-point of the mountain.