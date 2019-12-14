State still investigating cause of Mid-Station blaze

WILMINGTON — The cause of a blaze that consumed the Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center earlier this month is still under investigation.
Investigators from the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control are still working on piecing together what happened on Nov. 30, when a fire quickly spread throughout the beloved ski lodge, leaving in its wake a pile of charred debris.
“The Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s investigation is still ongoing at this time,” said Colin Brennan, a spokesman for the department. “More information will be available once it is complete.”
As the investigation continues, officials with the state Olympic Regional Development Authority, which runs the state-owned ski center, are evaluating their short-term options and gathering information that may be used in a rendering for a possible new Mid-Station, according to ORDA spokeswoman Elise Ruocco.
“We’re really in the preliminary stages,” she said.
The Mid-Station fire was reported by Whiteface staff at 8:52 p.m. on Nov. 30. The Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly after 9 p.m. and called in mutual aid from the Upper Jay Volunteer Fire Department, while the Jay Volunteer Fire Department stood by at the firehouse. New York State Police assisted with traffic control.
Wilmington fire Chief Louis Adragna said that before his department arrived, he could already see the Mid-Station was “fully involved” from state Route 86.
Firefighters were transported up the mountain with snowmobiles and snowcats. The departments teamed up with Whiteface snowmakers to use snow guns to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding areas. The building burned until 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.
The Mid-Station, which was built in 1960, housed two restaurants, including Boule’s Bistro on the lower level. It was located between the Lower Valley and Upper Valley runs. The bottom terminals for the Little Whiteface and Mountain Run chairlifts were near the lodge.
The station was constructed with “modern Swiss design” for around $170,000, according to a Dec. 8, 1960 article in the Lake Placid News. It had ceiling-to-floor glass walls with views over the mountain’s “mixing bowl” area, where the upper trails converged at the mid-point of the mountain.
The lodge was built with the intention of relieving some of the congestion at the Base Lodge. When it opened, it housed a restaurant that seated 125 people on the main floor. The lower floor had restrooms and a first aid room. A balcony completely surrounded the lodge. A dedication ceremony for the new lodge was held in February 1961.
It’s unclear when the Mid-Station Lodge last underwent major renovations, if ever. Ruocco did not respond to a request for more information before deadline Friday.