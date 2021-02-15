State senator seeks regulation of hate speech on social media

New York is the latest state to consider laws that would require social media companies to provide and maintain a way for people to report hate speech on their platforms.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Carle Place, recently introduced S.4511 to add a new section to the state's General Business Law. It defines hate speech as a public expression, either verbally, in writing or through images, which intentionally makes a statement about a group of persons because of race, ethnicity, nationality, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity or physical, mental or intellectual disability.

Social media networks would be required to maintain a way for individual users to report and make complaints of hate speech. Such mechanisms would have to be clearly accessible to users and must be easily accessed from both apps and websites Each social media network will also have to create a clear and concise policy which includes how a social media network will respond and address incidents of hate speech which have been reported. That policy would have to include a way to provide a direct response to an individual who has reported possible hate speech and how the matter is being handled.