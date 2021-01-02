State ramps up detection of abandoned oil, gas wells

“Plugging these wells is critical to reducing fugitive methane from escaping into the atmosphere and is further proof that New York is undertaking nation-leading actions to reduce greenhouse gases from sources — large and small — across the state,” Mr. Seggos said in a statement.

Specialized drones record magnetic signals generated by wells, and signal data is used to map locations for potential on-site searches. When an orphan well is identified, DEC staff assess public safety and environmental risks, often resulting in the plugging of the well. Since 2014, the department has plugged 340 abandoned wells through the New York Works Well Plugging Initiative, first budgeted by the state in 2013.

The DEC has the regulatory authority to take possession of abandoned wells and initiate plugging and replugging under Article 23 of state Environmental Conservation Law. That possession process was financially bolstered in 1982, when the state Legislature established the Oil and Gas Account to fund the plugging of orphan and other abandoned wells.

Historical oil and gas drilling was concentrated in the southern and western parts of the state, though abandoned wells have been identified as far north as Central New York and the southern edge of the north country.