State Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 71-year-old Joseph T. Mundinger, of Long Lake. He was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday operating a tan 2005 Dodge Ram 3500.
Mundinger was traveling south on State Route 30, drove past his residence and continued driving south on State Route 30. He suffers from dementia and may attempt to drive to his previous residence in Long Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Mundinger is approximately 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a zip-up tan and black jacket and blue plaid flannel shirt underneath. He is also wearing tan shoes, and a tan baseball-style cap with the letters “USO”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.