State Liquor Authority board members actions during meeting questioned

ALBANY — State Liquor Authority board members, who in recent months have shut down bars and restaurants that violate coronavirus-related safety regulations and imposed hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines on others, appeared to break the rules they have so strictly enforced during a meeting Wednesday.

In the meeting, streamed live online, SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley and commissioners Lily Fan and Greeley Ford are seated at tables with distance between them. They do not have masks on as the board progresses rapidly with assessing fines. At one point, a staff member enters, not wearing a face covering, and hands papers to Ford. Also not in a mask, Ford stands to accept them as both reach behind the head of an unmasked Bradley.

After Ford resumes his seat, the board continues approving fines against bars and restaurants for various violations identified during recent compliance checks, often taking just a few seconds, with only minimal discussion, per decision. In just the 10 minutes or so following the exchange between Ford and the maskless staffer, the board imposes penalties totaling tens of thousands of dollars, with a meeting participant saying of one licensee being given a $1,500 fine, “Employees with no masks.”