Rotterdam EMS Executive Director Dean Romano spoke at the announcement and later commented on some of the trends he’s observed among rural ambulance companies in recent years. He said the Rotterdam EMS has two stations, about 50 employees, five ambulances and a “fly car,” and handles approximately 4,000 EMS calls per year with an annual budget of $1.5 million. He said when Rotterdam EMS first came into existence in 2013 it had to fulfill the requirements of a own of Rotterdam request for proposals process that spelled out precise vehicle response times, although the town does not provide any revenue to operate the ambulance service. He said many rural ambulance services would have stronger fiscal balance sheets if they had a local municipal funding stream to back up their operations, but most don’t have that.

Romano said he thinks one of the potential dangers of too few ambulance services occurs when an ambulance service provides both non-emergency inter-facility transfer calls between hospitals and emergency EMS calls without strict rules for making certain enough ambulances remain available for the emergency calls.