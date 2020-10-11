State deploys rapid COVID tests to all counties

The state Department of Health is deploying 400,000 rapid-result test kits free of charge to local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers in every New York county.

These rapid tests can produce results within 15 minutes without having to send a specimen to a lab.

The DOH is prioritizing distributing kits to counties and local health care providers in areas seeing a recent uptick in cases, such as Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rapid tests can be used to control new outbreaks and conduct surveillance testing, and will also be made available on an as-needed basis to help schools in “yellow” zones test students and staff as part of new requirements to monitor COVID-19 spread, part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Cluster Action Initiative.

“From day one, testing has been one of the most vital tools we have to accurately assess COVID-19’s spread in New York,” Cuomo said in a press release. “These rapid test kits will allow health care institutions throughout the state to quickly and accurately determine COVID-19’s spread, control outbreaks and keep families and communities safe.”