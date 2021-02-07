State curfew lifted for western New York restaurants

The Fieldstone Country Inn can now stay open past curfew — but Mark Brooks, the owner of the western New York restaurant, plans on closing his doors at 10 p.m. as he always has.

The Lockport business was among the more than 90 restaurants, clubs and bars in the western New York area that filed a lawsuit against the state over a 10 p.m. curfew and for which a temporary restraining order has been issued, lifting the curfew for those which were part of the lawsuit.

But staying open past curfew was never in the cards for the Fieldstone, Brooks said. His involvement in the suit, which names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health and the state Liquor Authority as respondents, was for one reason and one reason only — standing together with other local businesses against the mandate.

“Enough is enough,” Brooks said Friday night.

He said all local restaurants should have been involved in the lawsuit together. “There’s more power in more people.”

Brooks said he was informed by attorneys that his was the only Niagara County business involved in the suit. Most of the businesses were located in Erie and Monroe counties.