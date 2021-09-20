State agencies given one month to devise new transparency standards

ALBANY — State agencies are accustomed to edicts coming from the governor’s office, but Monday’s requirement was unusual by Albany standards: show, with specifics, how government offices are going to become more transparent in how they conduct business.

Two top aides to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday gave all state agency heads until Oct. 20 to detail specific changes that they will authorize for their departments “to increase the transparency of your work."

The letter, not proactively released by the Hochul administration, was obtained Monday morning by The Buffalo News.

The memo from Karen Persichilli Keogh, the secretary to the governor, and Elizabeth Fine, the governor’s counsel, suggested that agency plans could include a number of possibilities. They include making more information available on department websites; making agency officials more involved in public meetings and events; and improving response time to requests made under the Freedom of Information Law, a statute whose intent over the years hasn’t been a priority for many gubernatorial administrations.

“I want people to believe in government again," Hochul said on her first day in office last month.